Tolo News: “All the promises that the president has made are not true; all are just lies, all his moves and his government and his administration are not based on reality but are based on lies. He made promises, but our youths drowned in water(on their way to Europe) and the Jalalabad hospital was subjected to suicide attack two to three times,” said Amir Mohammad Akhundzada, former governor of Uruzgan. Click here to read more (external link).