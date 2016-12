Khaama Press: The first phase of the restoration work of the historic Dar-ul-Aman Palace has been completed as President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani said he is hopeful that the restoration work completes as soon as possible. Hailing the speedy work being done for the restoration of the Palace, President Ghani said he is hopeful that the Palace is restored soon so that the historic Palace can be used for the hospitality of the high level foreign guest. Click here to read more (external link).