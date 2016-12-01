Debate over whether Afghanistan’s Buddhas should be reconstructed

Sky News: Experts are meeting to discuss whether two ancient statues of Buddha destroyed in Afghanistan in 2001 by the Taliban should be restored. The monumental antiquities were carved into the cliffs of the Bamiyan Valley in central Afghanistan and had stood watch over the population for centuries. Now, archaeologists and restorers are considering whether the imposing relics could be reconstructed or whether the remains of the crumbling site should be preserved and left as it is. Click here to read more (external link).