Can We Admit Now That Afghanistan Reconstruction Failed?

The American Conservative: From faulty power stations and shoddy buildings to billions wasted, new evidence shows it was a pipedream – The United States is achieving very little in the way of sustainable development in Afghanistan, even with the enormous amount of time and resources that have been invested. To continue in this manner after almost two decades is to show that we have learned nothing, despite years of evidence of little progress. The fatal conceit of nation-building still dominates our foreign policy thinking. This is not a “fine” moment. It’s a shame and a delusion. Click here to read more (external link).