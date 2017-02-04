Bamiyan Cultural Centre gets under way

The Art Newspaper: A cultural centre at the Unesco World Heritage site in Afghanistan where the Taliban destroyed the Bamiyan Buddhas is due to open to the public in summer 2018. Construction began in September on the 2,450 sq. m building by the Argentinian firm M2R Arquitectos, which beat more than 1,000 other entrants in an international design competition. Formed by a “system of negative spaces” carved into the ground, the complex will house two galleries dedicated to Afghan archaeology, a performance hall and a tea-house. The South Korean government is funding the $2.5m project, while the Afghan ministry of urban development and housing has pledged $1.5m to create a garden. Click here to read more (external link).