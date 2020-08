Ariana: Acting Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar and his Uzbek counterpart Abdulaziz Kamilov have agreed on an electricity transmission contract between the two countries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Friday. “The two sides agreed on the signing of a power transmission agreement between Breshna Shirkat and the Uzbek Ministry of Energy, as well as expanding cooperation in trade and transport,” the statement said. Click here to read more (external link).