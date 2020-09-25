formats

Afghanistan signs $160 million renewable energy deal with US, Turkey and India

· 1 Comment

Arab News: Solar photovoltaic and wind power projects signed by Afghanistan under a $160 million international deal on Wednesday evening will add 110 megawatts to the country’s grid in the next 16 months, officials said. The projects will be developed in Kabul, Balkh and Herat by a local company with partners from Turkey, India and the US Agency for International Development (USAID). Click here to read more (external link).

One thought on “Afghanistan signs $160 million renewable energy deal with US, Turkey and India

  1. All;
    politically-motivated- as long as
    the
    Indians
    keep committing crimes
    in
    Kashmeer; they must
    be
    barred from
    business deals
    in
    Afghanistan.
    ===
    ==
    =
    Indians are
    *not
    needed
    in
    Afghanistan- it is all
    something
    to
    do with the
    coward
    invader’s
    prerogatives !
    *
    .

    Reply

