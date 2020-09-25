Afghanistan signs $160 million renewable energy deal with US, Turkey and India

Arab News: Solar photovoltaic and wind power projects signed by Afghanistan under a $160 million international deal on Wednesday evening will add 110 megawatts to the country’s grid in the next 16 months, officials said. The projects will be developed in Kabul, Balkh and Herat by a local company with partners from Turkey, India and the US Agency for International Development (USAID). Click here to read more (external link).
All;
politically-motivated- as long as
the
Indians
keep committing crimes
in
Kashmeer; they must
be
barred from
business deals
in
Afghanistan.
===
==
=
Indians are
*not
needed
in
Afghanistan- it is all
something
to
do with the
coward
invader’s
prerogatives !
*
.