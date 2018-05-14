formats

Afghanistan Resurrects its Largest Hydropower Plant Toward a Brighter Future

The Naghlu Hydropower Plant, Photo Credit: Rumi Consultancy/World Bank

The Naghlu Hydropower Plant, Photo Credit: Rumi Consultancy/World Bank

 

Modern Diplomacy: Naghlu Hydropower Plant (NHPP), Afghanistan’s largest hydropower plant, has restarted operations of one of its four turbines after being nonfunctional since 2012, providing electricity for thousands in the three provinces of Kabul, Kapisa, and Nangarhar. The rehabilitation of the NHPP is considered a great achievement in the development of Afghanistan’s hydropower infrastructure. Click here to read more (external link).

4 thoughts on “Afghanistan Resurrects its Largest Hydropower Plant Toward a Brighter Future

    Afghanistan, on global scale, is one of the richest counteries, in terms of possible production of electrical energy through various available resources in the country.
    Proper energy utilization is the key to a prosperous Afghanistan- just like anywhere else.

    Hydro-electrical energies from all the major rivers that originate from snow-melts of high glaciated mountains and rainfalls in Afghanistan.

