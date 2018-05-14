Afghanistan Resurrects its Largest Hydropower Plant Toward a Brighter Future

Modern Diplomacy: Naghlu Hydropower Plant (NHPP), Afghanistan’s largest hydropower plant, has restarted operations of one of its four turbines after being nonfunctional since 2012, providing electricity for thousands in the three provinces of Kabul, Kapisa, and Nangarhar. The rehabilitation of the NHPP is considered a great achievement in the development of Afghanistan’s hydropower infrastructure. Click here to read more (external link).