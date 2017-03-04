Afghanistan Pivots to Economic Development to Enhance Security

The Washington Fee Beacon: Afghanistan is ramping up investment in economic development as part of an effort to stabilize the country’s security environment while moving away from reliance on foreign aid, the chief adviser to Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani said Friday. “There’s not any country that has moved from poverty to prosperity through foreign aid. It’s usually investment that can change a country in a very fundamental way,” M. Homayun Qayoumi said during an event at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, D.C. Click here to read more (external link).

