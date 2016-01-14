Afghanistan Launches Online Passport Application Service

Tolo News: Afghanistan’s government on Thursday formally announced its online passport application process and home delivery service. At a gathering at the Passport Department, CEO Abdullah Abdullah, officially announced the program and said that the initiative will help Afghan citizens to get passports. Click here to read more (external link).
what is the url for online registration ?
I want to get new passport
hello there,
its really a good new, but it will be kind of you to give me a link to apply for online passport….
thanks in advance..
v/r
A.B
I want new digital passport how can I apply online
its good news, but how to apply for online passport, could you give me a link or other ways to apply for new passport?
Dear embassy Afghanistan team I’m Ramillah Rahimi my address is Luisenstrasse 31 8005 Zürich Switzerland i have a big problem with embassy Afghanistan in geneve Switzerland I don’t know what they are doing there they are working for people or making nice life and I have taskira and i have everything for taking for passport but they say wait now six months I’m waiting I have given they my taskira two months ago and they told me that after one month I would give you a clear answer now two months passed again they do not give any clear answer until now please can you tell me what can I do where I take passport where I go for taking passport can you tell me I have been here for five years now I will applicate for B ID card swiss without passport they won’t give and I should go to Afghanistan because my wife and family there in Maimana Faryab how I go to Afghanistan without passport? And we have very difficult life you know that but again our government and they make our life too difficult And how we are unluckiest people in the world 😔 I want they to give me a clear answer as very fast as possible if they always make so I should go to complain you to police or another institutions who are responsible for people sincerely embassy Afghanistan Switzerland Ramillah Rahimi
