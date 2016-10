Tolo News: Afghan saffron has for the third year in a row been rated as the best in the world. ‎ The International Taste and Quality Institute in Brussels ranked Afghan saffron as having the best taste and quality amongst 300 samples from different countries, n‎ews agencies reported.‎ The Institute was founded in 2003 in Brussels and has recognized hundreds of quality products over the years. Click here to read more (external link).

