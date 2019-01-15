Zalmai Rassoul Runs For President For Second Time

Tolo News: Former minister of foreign affairs, Zalmai Rassoul, on Tuesday registered for upcoming presidential elections for the second time. He also ran for president in 2014 elections in which he was one of the leading candidates in the first round of the elections in April. This time, Rassoul is accompanied by Abdul Jabbar Taqwa and Ghulam Ali Wahdat as his running mates. So far, five candidates including Rassoul have registered for 2019 presidential elections. Click here to read more (external link).