Tolo News: Who is Abdul Ghani Alipoor–also known as Commander Shamshir–and why has he established an illegal armed group in his province? Where did the rift between his militia and government forces begin? Alipoor is a commander in Behsud district of Maidan Wardak province, whose armed men–according to the Defense Ministry–shot down a government security forces helicopter around midnight on Thursday. Click here to read more (external link).

Related