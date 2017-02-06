What does the return of warlord Hekmatyar mean for Afghanistan?

DW: Hekmatyar’s chief negotiator, Amin Karim, told the Associated Press news agency that the warlord would return to the Afghan capital, Kabul, in “a matter of weeks, not months.” He is believed to be currently hiding in the eastern Kunar province, where he enjoys popular support. “More fighting will result in more bloodshed, and that is why all members of the Hezb-i-Islami party are eager to participate in the peace process,” Karim told DW, adding that the Taliban insurgents, too, should enter peace talks. Click here to read more (external link).