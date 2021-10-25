‘Warlords’ of Afghanistan: Polemical Attacks to Marginalize Tajiks, Uzbeks, and Hazaras

ME Reports: Political de-legitimization was the intent behind the use of “warlord.” It is a smart missile that only strikes Tajik, Turk, and Hazara political leaders, but cleverly avoids striking Pashtun warlords. How does one judge if a person is a warlord and engaging in vile conduct? Is he, like the Taliban, killing and bombing innocents? Herat’s Ismail Khan is the case study. Khan’s delivery of indispensable public goods—security; education for boys and girls; and public works—made him an effective and popular “amir of Herat.” Click here to read more (external link).