Wahid Muzhda, Political Analyst, Assassinated In Kabul

Tolo News: Wahid Muzhda, an Afghan political analyst, was assassinated Wednesday in Kabul when at least one unidentified gunmen on a motorcycle attacked him in the PD7 area close to the Russian embassy, the Ministry of Interior confirmed. Nasrat Rahimi, the ministry spokesman, said the incident occurred around 5:00 pm while Muzhda was going to the mosque. The reason for his death is not clear, and police are investigating the incident, Rahimi added. Muzhda was a poet and writer, and worked in the Foreign Ministry during the Taliban’s regime and was a member of the Gulbuddin Hekmatyar Party. Click here to read more (external link).