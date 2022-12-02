Two Militants Killed In Attack On Afghan Politician Hekmatyar’s Party Headquarters

By RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi

December 2, 2022

Unidentified militants tried to storm the headquarters of the Afghan party Hizb-e Islami headed by veteran politician Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, the party said in a statement. Two attackers were killed as they tried to enter the Kabul building, and a third escaped. Officials said Hekmatyar was inside at the time but was unhurt. Police officer Obaidullah Muddabir confirmed two attackers had been killed. Hekmatyar has fought against the Soviet occupation, the Taliban’s first stint in power, and the Western-backed government that ruled until August last year.

