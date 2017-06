Tolo News: Leaders from three mainstream Afghan political parties, including Jamiat-e-Islami party, Hizb-e-Wahdat-e-Islami party and Junbish-e-Milli party, have agreed to form a new coalition. A spokesman for Junbish-e-Milli said a joint statement by the new coalition will be issued soon and that the coalition will take practical steps towards implementing its agendas and programs in the country. Click here to read more (external link).