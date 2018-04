1TV: Speaking at an event in Kabul, Qanooni, dismissed claims that Karzai was chosen all of a sudden at the Bonn conference or the united front was responsible for his rise to power… Citing a book of U.S. diplomat James Dobbins, the “orchestrator” of Bonn conference, Qanooni said that the director of Pakistan’s spy agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence, had told the diplomat that Karzai was a suitable person for the position. Click here to read more (external link).