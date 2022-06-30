The fundamental problem of Afghanistan is the ethnic one: Pedram

Aamaj:Leader of National Congress Party of Afghanistan, Abdul Latif Pedram, stated that the fundamental problem of Afghanistan is the ethnic problem. “Now, the leaders of the biggest countries have realized and admit it the fundamental problem of Afghanistan is the ethnic problem, the issue which we have said and wrote for hundred times,” he tweeted. He added that the ethnic issue in Afghanistan has been the all-time issue for quarrel in the history so that from the very establishment of the country until now the diplomacy is based on ethnicity and ideologies were at the service the of ethnicity. Click here to read more (external link).