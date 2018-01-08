Talks On Noor’s Fate Deadlocked, Govt ‘Might Use Military Option’

Tolo News: Amid the ongoing controversy over the fate of ousted Balkh governor Atta Mohammad Noor, the third meeting between Jamiat-e-Islami party and the presidential palace on Sunday ended in deadlock, sources told TOLOnews. Other sources meanwhile said President Ashraf Ghani will introduce someone as Balkh governor instead of Noor using military power. According to the sources, the presidential palace has started new efforts to break the stalemate between the president and Noor and has sent interior minister Wais Ahmad Barmack to Balkh to talk with Noor. Click here to read more (external link).