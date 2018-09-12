Sources close to Dostum: Ghani has failed to fulfull promises

Ariana: As the First-Vice President, Abdul Rashid Dostum returned to country after 14-months of self-exile from Turkey, but he still rarely attends the Ministerial Council and other important sessions. Sources close to Gen. Dostum say President Ghani has not stood by his commitments and failed to fulfill promises to give back the authorities of the first Vice-President. Release of Nezamuddin Qaisari, retake of authorities as the first Vice-President, end of being prosecuted over Ahmad Ishchi’s case, and stopping anti-government protest in northern provinces were the main issues of agreement between the Presidential Palace and Gen. Dostum. Click here to read more (external link).