Seven Dostum Bodyguards Appeared For Questioning At AGO

Tolo News: Seven bodyguards of the First Vice President Abdul Rashid Dostum who are accused of sexual abuse of Ahmad Eshchi, former deputy head of National Islamic Movement of Afghanistan, appeared for questioning at the Attorney General’s Office, a senior police official told TOLOnews. The spokesman for Ministry of Interior (MoI), Sediq Sediqqi, wrote on his Twitter page: “MoI confirms investigations underway by Attorney General’s Office from the 7 security guards accused of misconduct in a case”. Click here to read more (external link).