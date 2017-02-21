Security Forces Besiege Dostum’s House

Tolo News: A security source said the armed forces surrounded Dostum’s house on Tuesday because he had brought huge numbers armed personnel into the city. In addition, the source said, nine of Dostum’s security guards were accused of mistreating Ahmad Eshchi, former deputy head of the National Islamic Movement of Afghanistan. Only two of the guards showed a willingness to cooperate in the investigations. The remaining seven guards have not so far have not appeared to face questions. Click here to read more (external link).