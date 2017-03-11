Saleh Appointed As State Minister For Security Reforms

Tolo News: President Ashraf Ghani has appointed Amrullah Saleh, former head of National Directorate of Security (NDS) as state minister for reforms in security sector. Saleh was appointed by presidential decree to bring about significant reforms in the security sector. The appointment was made in terms of article 64 of the constitution. Saleh’s duties include advice to the president on appointment of new security officers, monitoring and implementation of a professional growth plan for high officers and giving advice on bringing about reforms in security departments. Click here to read more (external link).