Tolo News: The state minister for reforms in security sector, Amrullah Saleh, at a gathering in Kapisa province on Friday, criticized the recent remarks of Hizb-e-Islami leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar and said he had ‘insulted’ Afghanistan’s war victims when he made his first speech after 20 years at the Presidential Palace one week ago. Click here to read more (external link).

