Rula Ghani Accused of ‘Interfering’ with Parliament

Tolo News: Lawmakers in Afghanistan's Wolesi Jirga (lower house of parliament) on Monday accused the nation's First Lady Rula Ghani of trying to interfere in the work of the legislative body. Recently, Rula Ghani said that the parliament floor has changed into a trading ground for votes. She said that whether the MPs want it or nor, the ministerial nominees who were rejected by MPs will continue their jobs. The MPs said that Rula Ghani's rhetoric against parliament is unacceptable. "Who are you to insult this nation?