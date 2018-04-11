formats

Regional leaders are defying Afghanistan’s president. The latest is a police chief who was once a close U.S. ally

LA Times: In early January, Abdul Raziq, the powerful police chief of Kandahar, issued a direct challenge to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. Speaking to reporters, Raziq said Ghani’s government “cannot fire me.” It was a typical show of strength by Raziq, a onetime favorite of U.S.-led coalition forces who rose to prominence because of his zeal in fighting Taliban insurgents. A survivor of multiple assassination attempts, he brought relative calm to his volatile southern province while dismissing accusations of torture and other human rights abuses. But Raziq’s statement also highlighted the fault lines that have weakened Ghani’s Western-backed government. Click here to read more (external link).

6 thoughts on "Regional leaders are defying Afghanistan's president. The latest is a police chief who was once a close U.S. ally

