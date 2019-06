Tolo News: Mir Rahman Rahmani, an MP from Parwan province, who was declared as the new speaker of Afghanistan’s parliament after controversial voting in May, vows not to step down from his post despite his critics say he has not secured the required votes for the post. On May 18, there were 247 MPs when the voting started and based on this quorum, 124 votes were needed for a winning candidate, but 244 MPs cast their votes at the end of voting. Click here to read more (external link).

