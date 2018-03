Tolo News: Former northern Balkh governor Ishaq Rahgozar will be reappointed as Balkh governor at a official ceremony on Thursday, local officials confirmed. This comes a day after ousted governor of Balkh Atta Mohammad Noor said in his Nawroz speech at the Blue Mosque in Mazar-e-Sharif that he had almost reached a final agreement with the Presidential Palace over the discord between the two and that an announcement would be made soon. Click here to read more (external link).

