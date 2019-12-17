Qaisari’s Arrest ‘Ordered by Deputy Interior Minister’: Police

Tolo News: Gen. Khoshal Sadat, the deputy interior minister, ordered the arrest of former local forces commander Nizamuddin Qaisari in the northern province of Balkh and deployed 60 members of the police special unit from Kabul, Balkh Police Chief Gen. Ajmal Fayez said. The police chief said they are not regretting conducting the operation – which according to locals turned the city of Mazar into a war zone for almost two days. At least eight of Qaisari’s aids were killed in this operation that continued for at least 20 hours, according to local security officials. Click here to read more (external link).