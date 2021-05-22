Protests in Faryab Enter 8th Day Over Governor Appointment

Tolo News: Protests entered the eighth day in Faryab province on Saturday as hundreds of people rallied against the appointment of the new governor. In the latest sign of escalating tensions, protestors on Saturday took to the streets in Maimana city in front of 209 Shaheen Army Corps where a week ago Ashraf Ghani-backed governor Mohammad Daud Laghmani started his job as new governor for the province. “Ghani wants to impose the evil that exists in his mind about Turks in Afghanistan,” said Mohammad Qasim, a protester. Click here to read more (external link).