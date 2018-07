Tolo News: Hundreds of protestors from Faryab province once again called on government to free Nizamuddin Qaisari, the police chief of Qaisar district and a close aide to the First Vice President Abdul Rashid Dostum, as their protest entered its fourth day on Friday. The protesters also said they want Dostum, who is in exile in Turkey, to return to the country. Click here to read more (external link).

Related