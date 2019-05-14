Presidential Candidates Warn of Protests If Ghani’s Term Extends Beyond May 22

Ariana: At least 11 presidential candidates on Tuesday said that they will hold widespread protests against the continuation of the government after May 22. “Civil protest is the last option but if the government did not listen to us and didn’t respect the law, in that case, within the framework of the law, without endangering the public order and security, we will take peaceful and legal actions,” said Mohammad Hanif Atmar, former National Security Advisor to President Ghani and a presidential candidate. Click here to read more (external link).

