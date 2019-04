Tolo News: As the National Unity Government’s (NUG) term will end within the next one month, a group of 11 presidential candidates have started consultations on the establishment of an interim government to prevent “power gap” as elections are scheduled for September 28. The candidates said the incumbent government’s term ends on May 22 and that it will lose its “legitimacy”, so they have started negotiations to establish an interim government. Click here to read more (external link).

Related