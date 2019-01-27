formats

President Ghani orders merger of counter-narcotics ministry with interior ministry

1TV: The move is part of efforts for good governance, institutionalization of reforming public administration, facilitation of effectiveness in activities related to preparing counter-narcotics plans, policies and strategies, law enforcement, reduction of drug demand, treatment of drug addicts, promotion of narcotics alternative, implementation of laws against drug smugglers, removal of interference among government institutions and savings in expenditures. Click here to read more (external link).

