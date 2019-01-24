President Ghani Fired Mohaqiq as Deputy Chief Executive of Gov’t

Ariana: President Ashraf Ghani in a decree has dismissed Mohammad Mohaqiq second deputy to the Chief Executive of Abdullah Abdullah from his position, Presidential Palace confirmed in a statement on Thursday. The statement said that Mohaqiq has been dismissed based on article 64 and clause 13 of Afghanistan’s constitution. In reaction, Chief Executive office in a statement said that the move is against the political agreement for the formation of National Unity Government. According to the Constitution, any official who runs for elections should resign from the official post; however, there is no clarification about the Chief Executive and his deputies. Click here to read more (external link).