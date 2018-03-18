Presidency promises two ministerial posts to Jamiat-i-Islami

1TV: Afghan presidency has promised two ministerial posts to Jamiat-i-Islami political party as part of negotiation to end dispute over Balkh governorship, sources told 1TV Sunday. Based on the agreement, Mirwais Balkhi will be introduced as minister of education while Najib Aqa Fahim will be given another ministerial post. Both are members of the party. Click here to read more (external link).
Critically-responsible position must go to qualified candidates- we have plenty of them, and with utmost integrity, all across.
.
It is their country and their right; so, please don’t make it only available to the privileged ones- they are not trophies to be passed on to just about any body.
