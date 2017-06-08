Political Parties Criticize Jamiat’s Stance

Tolo News: Members of a number of political parties on Thursday criticized Jamiat-e-Islami Party of Afghanistan for the recent demands they made, saying that the downfall of the incumbent government would not be in favor of the people nor to the benefit of any political movement in the country. Sayed Mansur Naderi, head of the National Solidarity Party of Afghanistan and leader of Ismailis in the country, said Jamiat’s call for the removal of security heads is not in favor of the country. Click here to read more (external link).

