Political Leaders Launch New Coalition

Tolo News: Addressing guests attending the launch of the alliance, which they call the Grand National Coalition of Afghanistan, former Balkh governor Atta Mohammad Noor said it has been formed under the leadership of First Vice President of Afghanistan General Abdul Rashid Dostum, Jamiat Islami Chief Executive Atta Mohammad Noor, Second Deputy Chief Executive Mohammad Mohaqiq, and other key figures. Addressing the guests, Noor said the growing ethnic division in the country was worrying and that different flags flew in some parts of the country – instead of Afghanistan’s official flag. Click here to read more (external link).

Related