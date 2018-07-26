formats

Political Leaders Launch New Coalition

· 1 Comment
The alliance says it aims to improve governance, create jobs, ensure the holding of transparent elections and maintaining security across the country.

The alliance says it aims to improve governance, create jobs, ensure the holding of transparent elections and maintaining security across the country.

Tolo News: Addressing guests attending the launch of the alliance, which they call the Grand National Coalition of Afghanistan, former Balkh governor Atta Mohammad Noor said it has been formed under the leadership of First Vice President of Afghanistan General Abdul Rashid Dostum, Jamiat Islami Chief Executive Atta Mohammad Noor, Second Deputy Chief Executive Mohammad Mohaqiq, and other key figures. Addressing the guests, Noor said the growing ethnic division in the country was worrying and that different flags flew in some parts of the country – instead of Afghanistan’s official flag.  Click here to read more (external link).

Related

One thought on “Political Leaders Launch New Coalition

  1. *IT WILL BE TRULY
    ADMIRABLE
    ONLY
    ========================
    **********************
    ~~~~~~~
    *IF
    THE SINCERE RESPECT
    WOULD
    BE
    “WHOLE-HEARTEDLY”
    EXTENDED
    ••••••••••••••••••••••••
    *WITH
    ((“NÉE-YETI-PAHK”))
    ••••••••••••••••••••••••
    TO
    ALL THE PEOPLE
    OF
    AFGHANISTAN.

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *