Parliament Session Disrupted After MPs Engaged in Physical Fight

Ariana: The Afghan lower house of parliament session on Wednesday ended without any result after some parliamentarians verbally and physically attacked Abdul Latif Pedram, a member of parliament representing Badakhshan province. The confrontation erupted after MP Pedram criticized the government for dividing Ghazni province into three electoral constituencies, saying the government is acting biased in order to save more seats for a specific ethnic group. Click here to read more (external link).

