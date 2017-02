Tolo News: The Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah’s office on Thursday said the results of the investigations into the actions of seven bodyguards of the First Vice President Abdul Rashid Dostum will be announced to the media next week. Meanwhile, the head of Afghan Youth Movement, Kanishka Turkistani, a close aide to Dostum, said the seven bodyguards have returned home after answering to attorneys. They are not in custody. Click here to read more (external link).