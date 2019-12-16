Operation Ends in Mazar, Qaisari is ‘Missing’

Tolo News: A clash in Mazar-e-Sharif, Balkh province, started late Saturday night and ended on Sunday night, nearly 20 hours after security forces surrounded the residence of Nizamuddin Qaisari, the former police chief of Faryab’s Qaisar district. The house was in Police District 5 (PD5) of Mazar-e-Sharif. Gen. Mohammad Ajmal Fayez, the provincial police chief, claimed that “150 illegally-armed” men affiliated with Qaisari had recently “destabilized the security situation in the city” and therefore an arrest warrant was issued. Click here to read more (external link).