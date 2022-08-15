On eve of takeover anniversary, Ghani defends decision to flee Afghanistan

Ariana: On the eve of the anniversary of the Islamic Emirate’s takeover of Kabul, Afghanistan’s former president on Sunday defended what he said was a split-second decision to flee, saying he wanted to avoid the humiliation of surrender to the insurgents. Ashraf Ghani also told CNN that on the morning of August 15, 2021, with the IEA [Taliban] at the gates of the Afghan capital, he was the last one at the presidential palace after his guards had disappeared. He said the defense minister told him earlier that day that Kabul could not be defended, Associated Press reported. Click here to read more (external link).