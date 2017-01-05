NUG Leaders Urge Full Enactment of Afghan Constitution

Tolo News: Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani and CEO Abdullah Abdullah Thursday called on all Afghans to comply with the provisions of the nation’s constitution. The two officials had been speaking at a ceremony in Kabul to mark the 13th anniversary of the ratification of the Afghan constitution. “It is important that institutions in Afghanistan including the judicial and executive institutions and all other civilian institutions should not be subjected to politics and deals. Every Afghan citizen must be provided the right to have a share in the institutions on the basis of merit and transparent standards, but not through special doors. The nation is united, therefore institutions should be professional and nation-oriented” said Ghani. Click here to read more (external link).

