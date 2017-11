Tolo News: President Ashraf Ghani and CEO Abdullah Abdullah on Monday overturned a recent decision to ban two social media chat groups, WhatsApp and Telegram. The two leaders met to discuss the issue which caused widespread anger in the country – particularly among civil society activists. The two leaders have described the ban on the social media platforms as being against the law and ordered WhatsApp and Telegram to work as normal in Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).