Noor’s Dismissal Likely to Worsen Security in Balkh: Raziq

Tolo News: Kandahar’s powerful police chief general Abdul Raziq on Thursday warned that the dismissal of Balkh governor Atta Mohammad Noor would have significant implications on the security situation in the province. Meanwhile, a leading figure of Jamiat-e-Islami, a party where Noor is serving as chief executive, has said that Noor is ready to step down as governor on condition that government returns the authorities of the ministries and embassies that were previously led by Jamiat. Click here to read more (external link).

