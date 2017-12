Tolo News: Bamiyan resident: Atta Mohmmad Noor is the brightness of our eyes; General Abdul Raziq is in our heart. Tribal elders from central, eastern and southern provinces at a big gathering in Kabul on Friday announced their support to Atta Mohammad Noor, who was recently removed as Balkh governor by President Ashraf Ghani. Click here to read more (external link).

Related