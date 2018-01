Tolo News: Atta Mohammad Noor, the ousted governor northern Balkh province says he would consider running for president in the 2019 presidential elections if the leadership of Jamiat-e-Islami party of Afghanistan asked him to. “If the leaders of Jamiat and members of Jamiat and our allies ask me to accept this responsibility, I will be a candidate,” Noor said on Sunday. Click here to read more (external link).