Ariana: Jamiat-i-Islami Afghanistan’s (JIA) Executive Chief and former governor Atta Mohammad Noor on Thursday warned about holding an election that is full of fraud and irregularities. “There will be widespread fraud and irregularities in the election process and we will prevent holding an election with full of fraud. It is not acceptable for any of our people,” Noor said. Click here to read more (external link).

Related